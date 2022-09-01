Kenya: President Kenyatta Makes First Public Appearance in Mombasa as He Meets Azimio Leaders

31 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday held a meeting with Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya leaders in Mombasa.

Following this, the Head of State went to Barka Restaurant in what is his first public appearance since the general election.

After lunch, President Kenyatta took a walk within the streets of Mombasa but did not address resints.

He was accompanied by among others Governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Gideon Mungaro, Mombasa senator Mohammed Faki, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kisauni MP-elect Rashid Bedzimba, Mvita MP-elect Masoud Machele.

