Kenya: Piki Piki Ponki... Lawyer Willis Otieno Sings Nursery Rhymes in Supreme Court

Nairobi — There were light moments in the Supreme Court petition hearings Wednesday when lawyer Willis Otieno belted out nursery rhymes of Piki Piki ponki..just to drive a point home.

Play to listen to that hilarious part that left the courtroom in stitches before he was quickly stopped by judges.

He was making submissions on behalf of Khelef Khalifa, one of the petitioners in the consolidated case seeking to nullify the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.