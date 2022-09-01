South Africa: Uganda Airlines in South Africa Celebrates 3 Years of Operation With Uganda High Commission Pretoria

31 August 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Uganda High Commission in South Africa and Uganda Airlines, on Tuesday marked three years of the national carrier's operations since revival with celebrations.

The function was hosted by Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru at the mission's chancery in Pretoria.

During the celebration, Amoru and his guests, agreed to continue working together through partnerships and collaborations to relentlessly market the airline and support its growth, opening up of more routes, acquisition of more and bigger aircrafts and sustained longevity of the airline in the skies.

The High Commissioner pledged to work towards fostering an even stronger working relationship with the Airlines through the pledged collaborations to ensure that Uganda's flagship national passenger and cargo carrier grows to even greater heights.

The intimate celebration of the national career's third year in operation was crowned by cutting and sharing a cake prepared and delivered by the Uganda Airline's Staff.

It is worth remembering that on April 23, 2019, Uganda Airlines received the first two Bombardier CRJ900s, the first of a now growing fleet.

During their first phase of operations, they flew to the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Dar-es-Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Bujumbura, and Mogadishu.

With the arrival and addition of new planes to their fleet, Uganda airlines expanded her route map and started the Entebbe -Johannesburg route.

The inauguration ceremony of the Entebbe- Johanesburg route was held at O.R. Tambo International Airport with the maiden flight Airbus A330 named Mt Elgon touching down O.R Tambo International Airport on May 31, 2021.

Uganda Airlines started with four direct flights from Entebbe to Johannesburg on a weekly basis and have since grown to five direct flights weekly, with days and times carefully selected to match travellers' convenience and connectivity.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X