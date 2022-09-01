Namibia Plane Crash Kills Family of German Tourists

31 August 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Vitalio Angula

Windhoek, Namibia — Authorities in Namibia have confirmed a family of four German tourists and their pilot were killed when their plane crashed Tuesday during take-off in the country's northern Zambezi Region.

Namibia's Ministry of Works and Transport says it is investigating what caused the six-seater Cessna 210 to crash shortly after take-off, killing all five people on board.

The ministry says the plane crashed on Tuesday afternoon near Impalila Island, on the Zambezi river in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

The plane was carrying four members of a German family on holiday. Namibian media report the pilot was South African.

Ministry spokesman Julius Ngweda told VOA the plane belonged to a local company, Scenic Air, but could provide no further details.

Scenic Air Managing Director Michael Bottger said in a press release the cause of the crash is not known.

"Everyone at Scenic Air is devastated by this tragic event," read the release, "and our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones."

Namibia's Police Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga told VOA authorities would release the names of the deceased after their next-of-kin were notified.

