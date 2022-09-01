East Africa: News - Govt Says Renewed Hostilities Between National Army, Tigrayan Forces Extend to Border With Sudan

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian federal government said the renewed hostility between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Tigrayan forces has now extended to "the direction of Wag, Wolkait and our border areas with Sudan (Amhara region.)"

However, the statement by the federal Communication Service said that "while responding steadfastly to attacks", the government "has still not closed off the options for peace".

While it accused Tigrayan forces of expanding the belligerence,"our heroic national defense forces are defending this invasion with full preparedness and resolve."

The government has called on the international community to "do what it can to pressure the belligerent group for a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Militarized hostilities re-erupted between Tigrayan forces and the federal government on 24 August. It is a major escalation in militarized hostilities after six months-long pause after the 24 March announcement by the government of "a humanitarian truce", which was later on reciprocated by the Tigrayan leadership in Mekelle.

The truce was followed by several attempts brokered by the international community to bring the civil war, which started in November 2020 and devastated Afar, Amhara and Tigray regional states, to a peaceful resolution. AS