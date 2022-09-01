Kenya: Governor Arati Warns Against Drunken Driving in County

Kisii — Kisii Governor Simba Arati has warned drunken County drivers to stop drinking and driving.

Speaking in Kisii during a meeting with country drivers and heads of department on Wednesday, Arati said he won't tolerate drunken county drivers

"How many drunkards do we have, hands up. that one we won't accept you must stop taking alcohol for you to drive the county vehicles," he said.

He indicated that he is not going to tolerate stories whereby county vehicles involved in accidents because of reckless driving.

He convened a meeting with all the 256 county drivers against 82 vehicles and he stated that he is ready to smoke out ghost workers.

Arati said for tomorrow's meeting he is going to use alcohol blow to determine drunkards and deal with them.

The governor said he will order the traffic commandant to allow all county vehicles including those unworthy road vehicles to get their ways to Gusii stadium where he will do a head count for the drivers.

Arati uncovered the corruption cards at the heads of HR and finance and procurement department which he promised to put someone behind bars.

The drivers present tabled their grievances and asked the governor to provide them with a conducive environment for them to operate in