Rwanda: Premier League Legends Among Dignitaries to Name Baby Gorillas

31 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Former Brazil and Arsenal defensive midfielder, Gilberto Silva, as well as retired Ivorian and Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, are among the high profile guests who will name 20 baby gorillas at the18th edition of Kwita Izina in Musanze.

The ex-Brazilian midfielder was chosen as part of the people to name the primates due to Rwanda's partnership with Arsenal where he spent most of his playing career and is considered as a club legend.

Silva will also explore the entire Rwanda as part of the partnership with Arsenal as he seeks to familiarize with the country.

"Welcome to Rwanda @GilbertoSilva! The @Arsenal legend will be touring the country as part of the #VisitRwanda x #Arsenal partnership, and will be naming a baby mountain gorilla at this year's @KwitaIzina gorilla naming ceremony in Kinigi." An official tweet from Visit Rwanda stated.

Silva spent six successful years (2002-2008) at Arsenal and made 170 English Premier League appearances scoring 17 goals.

He was part of the Arsenal team which won the 2003 premier league without losing a single game.

Drogba on the other hand was a mainstay of the Chelsea team from 2004 to 2012 scoring more than 100 goals for the club.

The Ivorian striker was instrumental as the "Blues" lifted their first Champions League trophy a decade ago as he netted the equalizer against Bayern Munich before going on to convert the decisive penalty.

The duo joins the list of high profile football stars who visited the mountain gorillas this year alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer.

The naming of the baby gorillas, introduced in 2005, will take place on September 2.

