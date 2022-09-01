Rwanda: Five Transfers That Nearly Happened but Never Did

The Rwandan transfer window is closed and there will be no ins and outs across the country until it reopens in January 2023.

It ended with something of a flourish, particularly Rayon Sports who secured the deals of Moussa Camara and Ramadhan Kabwili from CS Hammam-Lif and Yanga, respectively, within hours to the deadline.

Here are the top five transfers that could have happened this summer, but did not:

Peter Agblevor to AS Kigali

The deal between the Ghanaian forward and AS Kigali was almost done but collapsed in its final stages.

Talks initially took place between some members of the club and the player's entourage in the early stages of the transfer window.

But AS Kigali later opted for big name strikers and the deal hit a snag.

Agblevor later signed for Musanze FC and the former Etoile de l'Est frontman was on target during his side's 2-1 loss to champions APR in their opening match.

Rwatubyaye to AS Kigali

Peace Cup holders AS Kigali were in pole position to secure the services of defender Abdul Rwatubyaye who was without a club since his contract with North Macedonian league champions FC Shkupi expired in June.

The defender spent some days training with the club.

Two days after many reports widely suggested that a deal would be reached in a matter of hours, the towering centre-back made a shocking move back to his old club, Rayon Sports, and was later handed the team's captaincy for the 2022/23 season.

Times Sport understands that APR and SC Kiyovu had also initiated contact with the player.

Serumogo to Rayon Sports

Talented defender Ali Serumogo put an end to speculations with a new deal at SC Kiyovu on June 27 despite reports linked him with a move to rivals Rayon Sports.

His contract was to expire in June. Many, including pundits, believed it was the right time to try a new challenge given that giants, APR and Rayon, had expressed their interest in him.

Rayon were leading the race to sign the Amavubi right back. But many people were shocked to see him and SC Kiyovu president, Juvenal Mvukiyehe, signing a new contract until 2024.

Caleb to Kiyovu

Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, a Burundi international, was widely linked with Rayon Sports and Kiyovu this summer.

It all started in April when the former Rayon Sports striker was spotted in a SC Kiyovu training session. From there, many reports suggested he had signed with the Green Baggies, while the club said they were in talks.

Bimenyimana later played down the reports, saying that he was only training with the club to stay fit, and no agreement was reached for a transfer.

"I am in Rwanda because I am not playing at the moment as a result of the war in Ukraine," he said. "I am training with SC Kiyovu for fitness purposes, I have not signed for them." Bimenyimana answered when asked about his Kiyovu Sports deal.

Times Sport has learned that Mvukiyehe and his staff tried to convince the striker to stay at Kiyovu but the Burundian attacker said that he was still dreaming about playing abroad.

Bimenyimana ended up joining South Africa's Kaiser Chiefs on a two-year deal with a further one-year option after spending almost a month of training with Rayon Sports who were also interested in his services.

Tuyisenge to Police FC

The Amavubi vice-captain was released by APR on a mutual agreement after falling out with head coach Adil Mohamed Erradi.

The forward was believed to be headed back to Police FC after both parties reportedly held talks, only for AS Kigali to snatch him a few days later - choosing to link up with his former coach, Andre Casa Mbungo, over his old club.

Tuyisenge captained Police to their first and only major silverware, the Peace Cup, in 2015.