Uganda: Minister Jeje Odongo Rallies Ugandans in Diaspora to Participate in Rotary Cancer Run

1 September 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, has handed over a consignment of running kits to Maj Gen Robert Rusoke Uganda's High Commissioner to Rwanda to be used by the staff and Ugandans in Rwanda to take part in the forthcoming Rotary cancer run.

The minister who is in Kigali for official engagements with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the Republic of Rwanda was accompanied by Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Arthur Kafeero, the acting Director for Regional and International Political Affairs.

Odongo expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the Uganda Mission and the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali in support of this noble cause.

The Uganda High Commission in Kigali has participated in previous editions of the run and on Sunday the September, 4, 2022 the mission Staff led by Maj Gen Rusoke and Amb. Anne Katusiime the Deputy Head of Mission will join Ugandans in Rwanda to participate in the run.

This year marks the 11th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run in Uganda, an annual event organized since 2012 by rotarians to raise funds for a one-stop cancer screening and treatment center at Nsambya Hospital- Kampala.

