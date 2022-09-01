Somalia: Jubaland in Talks With Govt to Regain Gedo Control - MP

Jubaland state wants to regain full control of the Gedo region amid rejection by the local people to live under Ahmed Madobe's Kismayo-based administration.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, MP Shire Abdi said Jubaland has asked the Federal Government of Somalia to help take over the region peacefully after years of revolt.

The lawmaker said Jubaland hopes to reinstate its governor and DCs to the Gedo region as the talks with Villa Somalia are expected to yield fruit.

Ahmed Madobe's administration was driven out of Gedo during Farmajo's leadership after Federal troops were deployed to the region and retook control from the regional forces.