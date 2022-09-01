Somalia: Mortar Fire Kills Three in Somalia's Capital

At least three Somali civilians were killed and 15 others wounded in a morning mortar attack in Mogadishu, the country's capital, police and witnesses said.

Three mortars have rained on residential areas in Hamarweyne, Bondhere, and Shangani districts, causing the deaths and injuries of innocent civilians, including children.

The shelling took place while the people were asleep, said a witness.

The security forces cordoned off the scene and carried out an investigation but no arrest was made for the bombing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Al-Shabaab, an Al Qaeda-affiliated group blamed for a string of bloody attacks in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya.