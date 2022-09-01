Somalia: Mortar Fire Kills Three in Somalia's Capital

1 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least three Somali civilians were killed and 15 others wounded in a morning mortar attack in Mogadishu, the country's capital, police and witnesses said.

Three mortars have rained on residential areas in Hamarweyne, Bondhere, and Shangani districts, causing the deaths and injuries of innocent civilians, including children.

The shelling took place while the people were asleep, said a witness.

The security forces cordoned off the scene and carried out an investigation but no arrest was made for the bombing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Al-Shabaab, an Al Qaeda-affiliated group blamed for a string of bloody attacks in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X