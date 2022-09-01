Mauritius: The triumph of hope over experience

I know what I am up against when I take this stance but I disagree with those opposing the appointment by Mauritius Telecom (MT) of FTI Consulting, a Washington-best consulting firm that ranks as one of the top global management consulting firms in the world, to audit the finances and other aspects of MT.

Yes, we have very highly ranked firms, including the Big Four. However, considering the ever-eager-to-please attitude prevalent in the country today, both in the public, private and other sectors, the findings would have been tinted with the perception of complacency towards the government, perhaps bias. Perception, I said.

No, I am not worried about the cost of such an operation which, one might guess, will likely make a big dent in the figures of MT. If France Telecom and other partners have agreed to it, one dares hope that they can afford it and perhaps see it as an investment that will bring in returns. Naturally, the proper thing to do would have been to disclose the sum paid for information but we have seen better days as far as transparency and good governance are concerned.

One of the returns in my opinion is the strong signal such an operation would send to those who are busy filling their pockets thinking there is no judgement day. They may be safe for as long as those enabling them are in power but once they no longer are, they will be subjected to the same treatment and a trail will be found. Money always leaves a trail! Maybe that signal alone will lead some crooks to steal less and profiteer less. If only for that, appointing the American firm was worth it.

The second strong signal will be that the prime minister means business no matter who is implicated in whatever findings we will be faced with. A handpicked board of close advisers and top civil servants were sitting in on every decision taken and drawing handsome fees for that. Their job was to scrutinise every proposal, consider all the aspects related to it bearing in mind the interests of MT and approve or reject it as they see fit. To these people, the prime minister will send the signal that no matter who they are, uncles, friends or cronies, when the report of the American firm is out, they will have to take their own responsibility as they will have proven to him and to the country that they are not fit to govern and therefore should no longer sit on any board. That in itself will wake so many people who are sitting on boards or occupying positions they obviously can't handle to the realisation that being a board member is not just a reward and that they should no longer take the risk of even accepting positions too big for them. Watch for the big savings on that front too!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All this of course hinges on the terms of reference and the way the "findings" are handled. It could turn out to be a professional exercise as it might be a mere witch-hunt. Judging by the statements made at political rallies by the prime minister, who promises to "unmask Sherry Singh and other [my emphasis] thieves", one might get the impression that it is not the truth that is being sought and that we might be in for an escalation of the tit-for-tat game going on between the two former bosom friends. Sherry Singh knew he wasn't in for dinner followed by a movie. What he probably didn't know is that once he is damaged goods, whatever information he may be holding to will cease to be of any relevance. That's how public opinion works.

Let's persist in believing this expensive audit is not a witch-hunt. Let's believe that the report will be made public and that anyone involved in any misdeeds - if any - will pay the price of their incompetence, complicity, negligence or crookedness. Let's allow the triumph of hope over experience!