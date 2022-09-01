Namibia: Mweshipopya Two-Time African Icestock Champion

JESAYA Mweshipoya of Windhoek Bowling Club won two gold medals at the just concluded ninth Icestock African Championships which took place at the DTS Sport Club.

Mweshipopya won both the target competition and the team competition with his teammates Detlef Pfeifer, Lennon Nangombe and young star Max Feilmeier.

The Namibian men's team of the IAN convincingly won the team competition 14-2, after beating Kenya 10-6 and Gabon 16-0.

This was the second time in a row that the gardener from Eenhana stood on the podium at an international competition. In 2020, he surprisingly became vice-world champion in Group B with his then teammates Armin Komma, Armin Schindler and Detlef Pfeifer.

In the women's event, Mary Kagwiria of Kenya set a new African record in target shooting. With an internationally impressive 266 points in two rounds, Kagwiria finished well ahead of her team mate Judith Ringu.

The bronze medal went to Namibian Marelize Nortje, who finished just two points ahead of team mate Karin Curschmann (both DTS).

In the team competition Kenya took the honours after beating the DTS women's team 5-1.

The results in the individual competition were as follows:

Target Shooting men:

Jesaya Mweshipopya (Namibia) 210 points

Tim Ngugi (Kenya) 174

Detlef Pfeifer (Namibia) 168

John Waweru (Kenya) 138

Thed Ndombi-Soro (Gabon) 120

Lennon Nangombe (Namibia) 112

Max Feilmeier (Namibia). 103

Nzadu Bondabary (Gabon) 64

Sylvain Bondabari (Gabon) 56

Target Shooting women

Mary Kagwiria (Kenya) 266 points

Judith Ringu (Kenya) 168

Mareliye Nortje (Namibia) 122

Karin Curschmann (Namibia) 120

Marie Feilmeier (Namibia) 54