Kenya: Entry Fees For Uhuru Park Upsets Nairobians

The major facelift of Nairobi's most popular recreational parks, Uhuru and Central Parks, is complete, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) said.

New facilities at Uhuru Park will support sports enthusiasts with skating lanes, and also an old plane which NMS boss General Mohamed Badi stated would be converted into a high-end hotel during an interview on August 4, according to Kenya.co.ke.

The renovations began in September 2021, 52 years after the park was opened by the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta on May 23, 1969 to the public at no cost.

The revamped green spaces will play a critical role in environmental pollution management, social-economic development of the nation as well as the physical well-being of citizens, NMS said in a statement.

But Nairobians expressed their concern as the entrance to the revamped park now comes at a price.

"So Uhuru Park is no longer going to be free? Is that what is being said? Where else in Nairobi CBD can you eat air burgers now? We deserve free, safe, clean public parks accessible to everyone. Especially in a city that is devoid of green spaces for most of its inhabitants," tweeted Mwende Ngao (@mwendesusu).

While Rayhab (@potentash) tweeted that: " I don't see any benches or designated places for people to sit. All that money spent on making a park that people can't enjoy.Then you will find they are charging something that the kawaida mwananchi who used to take their family to Uhuru Park can't afford for the whole family."

And T D (@Dagori_) was slower on judgment, calling the possibility of fees "not only unfair but inhumane. I hope this is not GoK's intention."