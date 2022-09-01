Sudan Doctors - One Protestor Killed During Wednesday 'Disappearances' Demo

Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) announced that a male protestor was killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, after having been hit in the head by a tear gas cannister and then ran over by a military vehicle. "This brings the total number of our martyrs after the October 25 2021 military coup, to 117," the doctors said.

The demonstrator, who hasn't yet been identified, was reportedly ran over along Africa Road (popularly called Airport Road) in Khartoum.

The road was the epicentre of Wednesday's processions which commemorated the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30.

Authorities reportedly fired tear gas heavily into crowds of demonstrators, while protesters responded by blocking the main roads using barricades.