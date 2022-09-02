South Africa: Tavern Victims' Parents Told Children 'Crushed and Suffocated', but Denied Access to Post-Mortem Results

A July 19, 2022 press briefing by the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier and the Police Ministry.

analysis

Offering excuses ranging from 'I don't know' to suggesting that parents should apply for post-mortem results through the Promotion of Access to Information Act, to invoking patient-doctor privilege, to citing the privacy of families, to proclaiming legal advice, the director of communications for the Eastern Cape health department, Siyanda Manana, on Thursday did everything but provide clarity on what killed 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London on 27 June.

Parents and guardians of the 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in June this year were told in private meetings with officials on Thursday that their children had died after being suffocated and "crushed" due to overcrowding.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health refused the bereaved families access to written post-mortem results that detailed the injuries to their children.

Those who died at the tavern were: Esinako Sanarhana, Sikelela Tshemese, Sinothando Mgangala, Thembinkosi Silwane, Azizipho Zilindile, Bhongolethu Ncandana, Aluncedo Monelo, Mbulelo Rangile, Nathi Ngqoza, Inathi Nkani, Asamkele Thukuthe, Lithemba Velaphi, Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, Simamkele Sobetwa, Kungentando Nzima, Lilitha Methuko, Lungile Bekiso, Ovayo Mateyise, Inamandla Wexu, Simele Bolsiki and Oyena Ngoloyi.

Most of the victims were under 18 -- the youngest...