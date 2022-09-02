Kenya: Kakuzi's Inaugural Avocado Export Cargo to China Sold Out

Nairobi — Listed Agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc has revealed that its inaugural Hass avocado export cargo to China has sold out in the market, barely two months after shipment.

According to Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Christopher Flowers, the success of the inaugural export cargo to China has paved the way for the pre-export planning for a second load to be delivered in October.

"The first Kakuzi Hass Avocado export load to China was sold-out some weeks ago, and we currently don't have any stocks in the market. We, however, hope to deliver another quality load of Hass Avocados in October," Flowers said.

Under a tree-to-shelf marketing strategy, the firm, he assured, is strictly adhering to the Chinese protocols coupled with the renowned Kakuzi quality consistency.

While commenting on the firm's China market experience, Flowers noted that Chinese consumers and fruit marketing agents have proved to be highly discerning and quality conscious.

"The China fruit market is very advanced as far as consumption of agricultural commodities including superfoods such as Avocado is concerned. However, we are up to the task and commit to maintaining the Kakuzi quality consistency for all our exports to China, among other markets," he assured.

Early this month, Kenya-grown fresh avocado fruits sourced from Kakuzi were placed on sale at the largest fresh fruit wholesale market in East China.

The fruits which had arrived in Shanghai, China, in late July were stocked at the Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market.

The stocking followed a stringent phytosanitary check by the Chinese National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) at the Shanghai International Airport and customs clearance by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

The export of fresh Avocados to China from Kenya follows the early January (2022) signing of two commercial protocols to facilitate bilateral trade, mainly the export of avocados and aquatic products from Kenya to China.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya and the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, signed the protocols in Mombasa, Kenya.