Kenya: Odinga Lawyers Accuse IEBC of Non-Compliance to Orders to Open Servers but Judges Say Satisfied With Progress

Nairobi — Lawyers for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga have accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of non-compliance to Supreme Court orders for access to servers.

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor told the court that out of the 8 servers, the commission had put a grid on server 5 and that they had discovered that some of the logs were deleted.

"With the limited access provided yesterday (Wednesday) to server number 5, our team was able to observe a large number of deletions. We suspect and are concerned that the delay on the part of IEBC is to delete vital data," he claimed.

But lawyer Erick Gumbo for the electoral commission said Murgor was misleading the court, while relying on social media posts, saying all the orders issued by the judges had been complied with.

"I am quite perturbed by remarks from my learned Senior counsel when he says IEBC is not complying with court orders. That certainly is not an inaccurate reporting. I think the most important thing is to get an important reporting on this matter," Gumbo stated.

Justice Isaac Lenaola put the matter to rest when he said the Supreme Court was satisified with a progress report issued to judges so far on compliance of their orders.

"We received a full report from our technical team that was leading the exercise at IEBC. We have been informed that the process of compliance was completed last night," the judge said.

The judges are hearing a consolidated petition of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and eight others who want the court to nullify the presidential election results declared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, on claims that they were manipulated in favour of President-Elect William Ruto.

The Supreme Court denied to give further compliance orders on the scrutiny to the servers by directing them to raise concerns once they receive the report on the scrutiny done.

"The court has asked me to respond that should there be issues left unattended too, let those issues be addressed when we receive the report this morning,"

"You can address the question of what you are calling non compliance, the questions on what servers were not accessed and IEBC can respond to say what are you answers to the complains by the petitioners .Then the court will determine what the import of what you are saying," Lenaola said.

The apex court which commenced hearings on the petition on Wednesday after conducting a status conference on Tuesday.

Justices of the court had ordered a recount of ballots form fifteen polling stations listed by one of the petitioners as well as election servers to ascertain claims on system manipulation.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing the lead petitioners - Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua - made their oral submissions challenging William Ruto's declaration as President-Elect saying he failed to attain the 50 per cent plus 1 threshold set out in the constitution.

The legal team led by Senior Counsel Orengo also questioned the discrepancies between votes cast in the presidential election compared to other electoral contests including gubernatorial races held concurrently.

They dismissed reports of stray ballots as well as prison and diaspora votes which are limited to the presidential election -- that could account for the discrepancies -- as improbable.

Lawyer Julie Soweto also alleged manipulation of tallies saying votes cast in favor of Azimio candidate were in some instances deducted.

Lawyers Paul Mwangi and Pheroze Nowrojee completed the lead petitioners' arguments after the court capped the number of lawyers for main parties at four.

Nowrojee faulted IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati accusing him of dangling the August 9 presidential election adding that he should not remain as the head of the electoral agency whatever the outcome of the petition was.

Under guidelines issued by the court on Tuesday, Odinga's team was allocated three hours with six other petitioners in the consolidated suit allotted thirty minutes each with the number of counsel speaking capped at two for each.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others who addressed the court were lawyers representing Juliana Nyokabi, Simon Mwaura and Joseph Mutua.

The court also heard arguments from lawyers representing four IEBC commissioners -- Juliana Cherera (Vice Chairperson), Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang'aya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit -- who disowned Chebukati's declaration of Ruto as President-Elect following the August 9 presidential election.

The four commissioners were allocated an hour with each having a lawyer to make presentations in support of the petition.

On Thursday, the IEBC and its Chairperson Wafula Chebukati will have three hours and a total of five lawyers - four of whom will represent the commission - to argue their case in opposition to the petition.

The commission's submission will be followed by Ruto's whose team of four lawyers led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia who were allocated three hours.