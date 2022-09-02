Kenya: In This Court, There Are 3 Governors, 4 Senators and 4 MPs ,Are They Happy With Their Own Election?

1 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Presidential petition challenging the election of William Ruto, has termed the petition as a witch hunt against the commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Muigai told the seven judge bench that the petitioners reduced their submissions to personalized attacks on Chebukati,

He insisted that the August 9 General Election was conducted within the law, noting that it was hailed as one of the most open and transparent elections.

"This election was conducted as most international observers observed, it was the fairest. All observers came back with one conclusion, this was an open and transparent election.Was it a perfect election? No. Because there is nothing like a perfect election," he submitted.

