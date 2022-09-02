Angola: Senior Military Official Urges Staff to Protect Democracy

Huambo — The commander of the Central Military Region (RMC) Lt. Gen Dinis Segunda Lucama Thursday urged the staff to increasingly stick to safeguarding of the peace, national reconciliation and democracy.

The senior military official was speaking at the opening ceremony of the second period of the military instruction in the region, which covers the provinces of Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul and Huambo (headquarters).

The RMC commander recalled that the commitments are of responsibility of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

He also spoke of the sector's commitment to modernisation and permanent preparation of the staff, through an education that ensure to place a patriotism above everything.

This includes to raise national symbols, respect for the Constitution of the Republic, the recovery of moral and civic values, as well as the preservation of public heritage.

The commander also said the opening of this event happens in a unique moment, after the country has just held its fifth general elections in the history, described as having taken place in an orderly and civic manner.

He added that the preparation of troops is crucial for the improvement of combat techniques, in view of the threats and risks, in addition to putting the staff in readiness for protecting national independence, democracy, the population and the normal functioning of the organs of sovereignty.