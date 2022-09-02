Angola: FAA General Backs Permanent Military Preparation

Uíge - The commander of the Northern Military Region, Lt. Gen. David Manuel Cavanda, Thursday in the capital of the northern Uíge province recommended a permanent preparation of the military to better respond to the current and future demands.

The senior official of the Armed Forces recommended this at opening of the second period of operational, combative and educational-patriotic preparation of the 2022/23 instructional year.

Cavanda urged the military to redouble the combative security and surveillance system to ensure order and peace in the northern region.

The general officer highlighted the importance of observing the laws and regulations in force in the country and in the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

David Manuel Cavanda vowed the sector's commitment to improving sporting, cultural and other activities, with a view to increasing the physical and mental capacity of FAA personnel.

The period of operative and combative preparation comprises combative preparation classes, patriotic days, lectures on legal education, recreational and cultural activities, among others.

The opening of the activity was attended by general officers, high ranking officers, sergeants and FAA soldiers.