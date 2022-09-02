Uganda: FAO Trains 40 in Animal Disease Detection

Over 40 Ugandan trainees last week graduated after the completion of training in effective detection, prevention, and response to infectious, zoonotic, and transboundary animal diseases.

The event to mark the end of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) training was recently held at the Uganda Civil Service College in Jinja. The gruelling four-month training dubbed In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) attracted 40 veterinary, para-veterinary, and animal husbandry officers from different parts of the country. The trainees were drawn from both the private and public sectors.

The training took place between April and July 2022. It was split into four weeks of in-house training that took place in April. Between, May to July 2022, the trainees undertook home-based mentored field projects at the respective duty stations of each trainee.

ISAVET is a joint program undertaken by FAO, ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry, and Fisheries among other partners with the aim of improving the ability of countries to predict, prepare, respond and recover from critical health threats affecting humans and animals at the human-to-animal-environmental interface.

Fred Mutagubya, the animal husbandry officer for Katosi town council, Mukono district said the training has helped him to learn how to respond to the most notifiable animal disease outbreaks.

"I didn't know how to respond to zoonotic diseases that the country has interested in as a threat to livestock. As a stakeholder at the parish level, I have updated my understanding of the diseases that attack animals. I now know the best means of diagnosing diseases relying on using a laboratory, conducting research, and compiling reports that can be relied upon for further investigation of any outbreaks. I am confident that my area shall benefit from the training," said Mutagubya.

FAO deputy country representative Priya Gujadhur said the training had helped them observe an increased understanding of trans boundary animal diseases, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as foot and mouth disease, anthrax, African swine fever, highly pathogenic influenza hemorrhagic fever, and zoonotic threats at a local level.

"We have also noticed the enhanced sustainability and longevity of epidemiology units within governments for increased career opportunities such as; becoming trainers, responders to public health emergencies of zoonotic nature among others. There's enhanced surveillance, reporting, and early response in areas where ISAVET trainees work," said Gujadhur.

"Where resources would permit, FAO would recommend that the course is upscaled to benefit all districts across the country. 87 graduates so far are just but a drop in the ocean. Current demands for ISAVET training supersede the available resources. It is our sincere hope that the government and other national stakeholders engage in actions that can help in domesticating the program. A good first step is to engage in favourable dialogue by budgeting for ISAVET at the department of animal health," added Gujadhur.

Prof Francis Ejobe, from Makerere University college of veterinary medicine, animal resources and animal bio-security said that Uganda needs highly skilled veterinarians to serve all the 2,184 sub-counties.

He added, "Our wish is to have each trainee in a sub-county. The training is dedicated to the control of zoonotic diseases. These are diseases that spread between animals and people. This training is very unique because it targets people in the field. It devotes most of the time to real issues in the field. Trainees practice what they train in the fields where they work"

Commenting on the need for laboratories to enable disease detection and surveillance, Ejobe added, "The ministry of Agriculture has established regional veterinary labs with support from FAO. This is a direct attempt to build laboratory testing capacity in the districts... The idea is to also develop a sample referral system where samples from the lower levels can be referred to the national/central level for further analysis".

