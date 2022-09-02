Angolan Tennis Players Seek Unprecedented Qualification for World Cup

Luanda — Angola's men and women national table tennis teams will participate as from Saturday in the African Table Tennis Championship in Algiers, Algeria, with the aim to reach one of the four top positions that would enable the Angolan squad to achieve an unprecedented qualification for the 2023 World Championship, in South Africa.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP on Thursday, by the head of the Angola Table Tennis Federation (FATM), Manuel Morais, adding that Angola has never managed to be present in the world championship due to poor ranks in African events, which usually vary between fifth and seventh position.

The Angola men's team finished sixth in the last edition of the African championship held in 2018, while the women's team ended the competition in seventh position.

The Angola senior men 's table team includes Hermenegildo Aguinelo, Edvane Neto, Elizandro André, Domingos Manuel and António Lemos, while the women's team is made up by Isabel Albino, Eugénia Simões, Jerusa Borges and Kailane de Sousa.