Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Who Are the Namers for 2022?

This year marks the 18th edition of Kwita Izina, a ceremony that marks the naming of new born babies.

Held in Kinigi at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park, the namers will join communities living around Volcanoes National Park, the home of the endangered mountain gorillas, as well as rangers, trackers, researchers and friends from around the world to celebrate nature and conservation.

The 20 baby gorillas to be named this year are members of the Noheli, Musilikali, Ntambara, Mutobo, Igisha, Susa, Kureba, Pablo, Sabyinyo, Muhoza, Amahoro, and Hirwa families.

The Prince of Wales (virtually)

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He has been heir apparent as well as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952 and is both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

He was last in Rwanda in June this year where he had come to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He is known for his passion for conservation.

Louise Mushikiwabo

Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie

She is the fourth and current Secretary General of La Francophonie. She previously served as Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for nine years from 2009 to 2018. She also served as Government Spokesperson. She had previously been Minister of Information.

Neri Bukspan

Managing Director, Standard & Poor's Credit Market Service

Neri oversees Standard & Poor's accounting initiatives through advanced training, internal and external communications, and the establishment of a global internal accounting network.

He supports Standard & Poor's analysts, as well as CPAs and chartered accountants in the industry analytic teams in addressing the increasing complexity of emerging accounting and financial reporting matters. Neri joined Standard & Poor's in 2002. Prior to that, he worked with Ernst & Young.

Didier Drogba - Chelsea Football Club Legend

He is an Ivorian retired professional footballer who played as a striker. He is the all-time top scorer and former captain of the Ivory Coast national team. He is best known for his career at Chelsea F.C where he scored more goals than any other foreign player and is currently the club's fourth highest goal scorer of all time.

Itzhak Fisher

Chairman, Rwanda Development Board

Besides being the board chairman of RDB, Fisher is an Israeli businessman who served as the Founder and General Partner of Pereg Ventures.

He was previously Executive Vice President, Global Business Development at Nielsen Holdings. His responsibilities included strategic business development initiatives as well as all Mergers & Acquisitions and overseeing the Sports Practice. He was co-founder and Chairman of Trendum, before selling the new entity to the Nielsen company.

Kaddu Sebunya

CEO of the African Wildlife Foundation

Sebunya has 25 years of experience in conservation of nature and other related activities. In his work, he has raised a voice for the funding of an African-tailored conservation model.

He previously worked with UNESCO in Paris, Water Aid, Oxfam, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Peace Corps, Conservation International, and Solimar International.

Gilberto Silva

Arsenal Football Club Legend

He is a Brazilian former professional footballer who played as a defensive midfielder most notably for English Premier League club Arsenal, Super League club Panathinaikos F.C., Clube Atlético Mineiro and the Brazil national team.

Thomas Milz

Board Director, Sales and Marketing, Volkswagen Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

Thomas Milz joined VWSA's Board of Management in December 2021. He has occupied various positions across the Volkswagen Group since 1997, in a career spanning Germany, USA, the Middle East and Russia. Prior to joining VWSA, he held the title of Director: Volkswagen Passenger Cars Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Countries.

Naomi Schiff

Professional Racing Driver and Presenter

She is a Rwandan-Belgian racing driver and television presenter. She was born in Belgium, to a Belgian father and Rwandan mother, grew up in South Africa, and now lives in the United Kingdom.

She is famously known as a race commentator. In 2020, Schiff was appointed as the diversity and inclusion ambassador for the W Series, and in 2022 she became a presenter for Sky Sports. Schiff began her career in single-seater racing cars at age 16 in 2010 in the Southern African Formula Volkswagen.

Stewart Maginnis

Deputy Director General, International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Stewart Maginnis is the Deputy Director General for Programmes in IUCN. Since 2008, he and his team have developed and promoted Nature-based Solutions as a framework for harnessing ecosystem management as a solution to socio-economic challenges. He has worked in sustainable development and biodiversity conservation for 35 years

Uzoamaka Aduba

American actress and three-time Emmy Award winner

Aduba is known for her work on stage and screen which served her five Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards nominations and a Tony Award nomination.

The 41-year-old Nigerian actress featured in films like Lightyear (2022), Miss Virgina (2019), and Orange Is the New Black (2013-2019), among others.

Sauti Sol

Musical Band

Sauti Sol is a Kenyan band formed by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005. Initially an a cappella group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti Sol.

The band has had several successful tours in Africa and Europe, topped Kenyan charts and gained international attention with shows in Europe and the US, as well as television appearances and various accolades and nominations. They have performed in Rwanda several times and drawn quite an audience.

Juan Pablo Sorin

Paris Saint-Germain Legend

He is an Argentine former footballer and current sports broadcaster, who played as a left-back or left midfielder. He had a successful club career in his native Argentina with River Plate, in Brazil with Cruzeiro, and with various teams in Europe, including Barcelona, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

At international level, he represented Argentina at two FIFA World Cups, and was the captain of Argentine side at the 2006 FIFA World Cup; he also represented his nation in two editions of Copa América.

Dr Evan Antin

Renowned veterinarian and television presenter.

He is a veterinarian and wildlife conservationist. He studied evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado.

Youssou N'Dour

Senegalese musician.

N'Dour is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician.

He is also the Former Minister of Tourism of Senegal. The 62-years-old singer is expected to perform at Kwita Izina gala night.

Moses Twahirwa

Founder and Creative Director of Moshions

Turahirwa is the founder of one of the most popular luxury clothing brand in Rwanda, Moshions, and he is known for taking Rwanda's fashion beyond borders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Emerson Collective Founder and President Laurene Powell Jobs speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 at Pier 48 on September 20, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lauren Powell Jobs

Founder and President of Emerson Collective.

Powell is an American billionaire and widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. She invests her fortune in many areas including Emerson Collective, a hybrid investment, social impact and philanthropic firm she founded in 2004.

She inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney from her late husband, and she ranks 110th in Forbes billionaire's list of 2022 with a net worth of $15.1 billion as of August 31.

Cindy Descalzi Pereira

Philanthropist and Chairperson of Global Events Africa.

Pereira was last in Rwanda to launch the first edition of Ironman Triathlon, which is one of a series of long distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation.

Ian Clark Wood

Chairman of the Wood Foundation

The Scottish billionaire businessman and philanthropist has a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes 2022 and is best known for his work in the North Sea oil industry with Wood Group.

Frank I. Luntz

Founder and President, Luntz Global

Luntz is an American political and communications consultant, pollster. He has served as a commentator and analyst on different television news shows.

He is also an author of business books dealing with communication strategies and public opinion.

Salima Mukansanga

Rwandan International Football Referee

Mukansanga is the first Rwandan female referee to officiate at any FIFA World Cup event during the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

Arguably the best and most famous female referee the country has ever produced, Mukansanga is one of the three women referees selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.