Angola: Head of State Regrets Death of Mikhail Gorbachev

1 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — João Lourenço has expressed regret for the death of the former head of State of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Mikhail Gorbachev, aged 91, which occurred on Tuesday victim of an illness.

On a note of condolence, President João Lourenço expresses his "heartfelt condolences" to the government of the Russian Federation and to his counterpart Vladimir Putin, on behalf of the Angolan government and on his own behalf.

In the message, the Angolan President expresses solidarity with the bereaved family and friends, to whom he also expresses "deep feelings of consternation".

Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow in a hospital unit, where he was hospitalized.

He was born on 2 March 1931 in Stavropol (Russia), the son of a Russian-Ukrainian immigrant family.

Mikhail Gorbachev studied law at Moscow University in 1955 and extended his academic training in 1967, when he also completed a correspondence course in agricultural economics and during that time joined the Communist Party.

In 1990 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War, notably in the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X