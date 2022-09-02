Angola: Education Ministry Makes Available Over 48 Million Textbooks

Luanda — The Education Ministry (MED) has produced and made available at least 48.8 million primary and pre-school education textbooks for free distribution in the 2022/2023 school term, the secretary of State for Pre-school and Primary Education, Pacheco Francisco, has said.

Pacheco Francisco, who was speaking to Angola Public Television (TPA) on the 2022/2023 school term, said the manuals started being distributed in October 2021, adding that conditions have been created for the opening of schools.

In relation to the illegal sale of textbooks, the MED official said the matter will be resolved by the police, since the sale of these items constitutes a crime.

The beginning of the 2022/2023 school year is scheduled for September 5, with the entrance of 2 million new students in pre-school and primary education.

For the current school year, a total of 10 million more students are expected to be enrolled in the general education system, which includes pre-school, primary and secondary education.

Since 2017, Angola has built more than 650 new schools as part of the implementation of the Integrated Programme of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

In the same period, 45,000 new teachers and 7,000 cleaning staff were recruited.

The Education sector currently has around 210,674 teachers.