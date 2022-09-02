Mozambique: Requirement to Wear Masks Lifted in Most Places

Maputo — The Mozambican government has removed the requirement that citizens should wear face masks in closed and crowded spaces.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, President Filipe Nyusi said that, in general, wearing masks is no longer obligatory.

There are exceptions, however. Masks must still be worn when visiting health units, laboratories, pharmacies and the like. They are also obligatory inside old people's homes. Anyone displaying respiratory symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 should also wear a mask.

Nyusi recommended that passengers on buses and mini-buses should wear masks, but masks will no longer be compulsory. Masks remain compulsory for air travel.

Any adults entering Mozambique must present proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This can take the form of an internationally recognized vaccination certificate, such as those issued by the Mozambican Health Ministry.

Those who are not vaccinated must take a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, no more than 72 hours before entering Mozambique. Anyone without either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test, must stay at the point of entry until they are tested, at their own expense. Children under the age of 11 are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirement.

Nyusi also announced the lifting of all restrictions on the number of people who may attend funerals, but all health protocols must be strictly observed at funerals of those who died from Covid-19.

Most other restrictions (e.g. on attendance at sporting and cultural events, and opening hours for restaurants and bars) were lifted in April.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyusi said the relaxation was possible because of the trend to stabilization of the pandemic in Mozambique, in southern Africa and globally. In Mozambique, the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths has slowed dramatically.

Nyusi said that in June, the Mozambican health authorities had registered 2,164 new cases and nine deaths. But in August, the figures fell to 498 new cases and five deaths.

"The favourable epidemiological situation in Mozambique is strongly associated with the high vaccination coverage against Covid-19 among the population aged 18 and above", he added. To date, over 14.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, the President said, which is around 97 per cent of the target group.

"We can say, with pride, that Mozambique is among the countries with the highest vaccination coverage in Africa", he said. "Once again, we have shown that we are a people who know how to be united around a cause, the well-being of all of us".

Nyusi announced that, as from 17 September, adolescents will be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccination will be available for children aged between 12 and 17. The vaccines required for this effort have already begun to arrive in the country.