Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks a Town in Central Somalia

1 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab fighters have attacked a small town in the Galgadud region in central Somalia amid ongoing military operations against the militant group.

Reports from Bahdo area indicate that the militants bombed water wells and telecommunications centers in Marsamage and Cadokibir under Galmudug state.

There are reports of casualties as a result of the overnight attack but the details are still murky as local authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Al-Shabaab has lost 100 members in Bahdo after local militia and government forces jointly repelled its attack.

