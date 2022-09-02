Namibia: Coetzee Wins Golf Competition

1 September 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Dewald Coetzee won the third STAG Individual Stableford competition that was hosted by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Coetzee won the competition with 42 points, followed by Claud Abrahams on 41, who beat three other golfers on a count out, namely Gerhard van Rooyen, Paul Adkins and Anton Smit.

They were followed by Freddie Oosthuizen on 39 poits, who beat Fergusson Paulse, Granworth Vries and Ignatius Shilinge on a count out.

Four nearest to the pin prizes were also won by Matheus Sakeus on the third hole, Anton Smit on the ninth hole, Cuthbert Chipfupa on the 13th hole and Justus Amutenya on the 17th hole.

A total of 44 players participated in the competition.

Three lucky draw prizes sponsored by Fanie Oosthuizen were raffled.

The next competition is the final monthly medal of the year on Saturday, 3 September. Hereafter the best 24 players will be determined to make up two teams that will compete in the Tournament of Champions at the end of October.

