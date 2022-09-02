Ethiopia: Shewa Robit Mayor Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants

2 September 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Communication bureau of Shewa Robit city, located in north-central Ethiopia, North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Regional State, said Wubshet Ayalew, the mayor of the city, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at the end a busy day on Thursday 01 September evening. He was "about to get out of his car and enter his house."

Wubshet, married and a father of one girl and one boy, "served the public in different institutions in the administration" from his youth before he came to Shewa Robit City Administration, the bureau said.

He worked hard to ensure that the city gets the development and status it deserves, and that its residents fully benefited, the statement of condolence reads. "The grief we have experienced is very bitter and shocking. This sacrifice is the price paid for lasting peace, development and unity of the people," it added.

His funeral will be held today at St Michael's Church in Shewa Robit City at 12:oo PM local time in the presence of his friends and relatives. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X