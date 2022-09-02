Ethiopia: Shewa Robit Mayor Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants

Addis Abeba — The Communication bureau of Shewa Robit city, located in north-central Ethiopia, North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Regional State, said Wubshet Ayalew, the mayor of the city, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants at the end a busy day on Thursday 01 September evening. He was "about to get out of his car and enter his house."

Wubshet, married and a father of one girl and one boy, "served the public in different institutions in the administration" from his youth before he came to Shewa Robit City Administration, the bureau said.

He worked hard to ensure that the city gets the development and status it deserves, and that its residents fully benefited, the statement of condolence reads. "The grief we have experienced is very bitter and shocking. This sacrifice is the price paid for lasting peace, development and unity of the people," it added.

His funeral will be held today at St Michael's Church in Shewa Robit City at 12:oo PM local time in the presence of his friends and relatives. AS