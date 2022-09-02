Kenya: IEBC Denies Venezuelan Role in Altering Form 34a in Public Portal

2 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied the alleged involvement of Venezuelan Jose Camargo whose name is captured on altered Form 34A on the public portal.

According to the electoral body represented by lawyer Mahat Somane said that the trio was only given limited and supervised access to the said servers which essentially made it impossible for them to act independently and rig the said contest in favour of William Ruto.

Somane is one of many lawyers representing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in the ongoing presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga challenging the outcome of the presidential polls.

More to follow... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X