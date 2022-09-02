Kenya: IEBC Denies Venezuelan Role in Altering Form 34a in Public Portal

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied the alleged involvement of Venezuelan Jose Camargo whose name is captured on altered Form 34A on the public portal.

According to the electoral body represented by lawyer Mahat Somane said that the trio was only given limited and supervised access to the said servers which essentially made it impossible for them to act independently and rig the said contest in favour of William Ruto.

Somane is one of many lawyers representing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in the ongoing presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga challenging the outcome of the presidential polls.

More to follow... .