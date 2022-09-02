Somalia: UN Relief Chief in Somalia for the 2nd Day for Talks On Drought

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths is in Somalia for a visit to see his own eyes on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

The UN's aid chief met with Somali president Hassan Sheikh upon his arrival in the capital on Thursday and extended his talks with other key government officials since Friday.

Griffiths met with the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mohamud Moaalin Abdulle, and the presidential Special Envoy for Drought response, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame.

"I had a productive meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. We discussed enhanced advocacy to scale up response in immediate aid, and more coordination to avert the situation to reach famine conditions," said Warsame.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on the Drought in the country, and the necessary steps that must be taken without delay, to deal with the crisis hit by millions of people who are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.