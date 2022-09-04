Sudan: North Darfur Officials Express Their Solidarity With Zamzam Camp Sit-in

El Fasher — Sudanese officials seem to agree with the demands of the sit-in set up by residents of Zamzam camp for the displaced near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, more than two weeks ago. The protesters in particular call for protection against the repeated attacks of gunmen on displaced in the area, and for better services.

Large crowds of displaced from the Zamzam camp near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Friday joined the sit-in set up by activists from the camp more than two weeks ago. They showed their support to the protest action by performing the Friday prayers together.

After the prayers, a North Darfur state government delegation visited the sit-in to negotiate with the protesters.

The delegation expressed its solidarity with the demands of the displaced, which it described as legitimate, especially with regard to the rampant insecurity in the area and the weak health and education services in the camp.

Community leaders and activists earlier submitted a memorandum with 15 demands, including the restoration of the Rule of Law and seizure and prosecution of armed robbers and other gunmen in the area, an investigation into the many people reported missing in the camp, the deployment of joint forces to protect the displaced and secure the agricultural season, the implementation of all provisions of the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement regarding displaced people and refugees, the improvement of basic services, and the dismissal of the executive director of the camp.

The displaced say they will continue the sit-in until all their demands submitted to the authorities of North Darfur are fulfilled.

Zamzam camp, with over 100,000 residents, is one of the largest camps in Darfur.

Khartoum

On Wednesday, university students from Zamzam camp carried out a protest sit-in in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum in solidarity with the sit-in in North Darfur.

They submitted a copy of the memorandum to Judge Jumaa El Wakeel El Aysar, head of the Ministry's Human Rights Department, who told them that the Ministry plans to set up a coordination team with the relevant authorities to combat criminality at federal and state levels.