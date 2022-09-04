Mauritius: Mauritians View China and India's Influence As Positive, Afrobarometer Study Shows

press release

A large majority of Mauritians perceive India's and China's economic and political influence on the country as positive, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates.

Only about half of Mauritians see the influence of France, the United States, and Japan as positive.

Most Mauritians say that China's economic activities in the country have "some" or "a lot" of influence on the economy.

But relatively few citizens are aware that their country receives loans and development assistance from Japan.

Key findings