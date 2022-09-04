Angola: Africell Angola Hits 5 Million Subscriber Mark and Will Roll-Out 5G in and Around Luanda

London — Africell's newest operation in Angola is proving that well-financed mobile competition can still energize African markets. Russell Southwood spoke to Christopher Lundh, CEO, Africell Angola about the progress it's made in the 5 months since its launch.

Lundh has been pleasantly surprised by Africell Angola hitting the 5 million subscriber mark in just 5 months: "I didn't expect to see it happen quite so quickly. The reality has exceeded our initial expectations and we now have a better understanding of the dynamics of the market and that it will take a fair bit of investment to realize its potential."

"We're still a start-up but we're growing like crazy and we've built everything from scratch. Next month we move into our permanent offices and we're now firing on all cylinders."

There are already two active mobile companies - Movicel and Unitel - but the market has not been highly competitive: "Prices have been very high for both calling prices and handset costs." At present Africell has launched only in the country's capital Luanda but it will soon start implementing a full-scale geographic roll-out with 2G, 3G and 4G:

The most immediate parts of this roll-out will happen in Benguela and Lobito. In addition, it will roll out 5G but it will be limited to high-end business and residential areas of the city and surrounding areas.

Of its 5 million subscribers, at least half a million are active data subscribers: "Our network is 100% Nokia and it's over-engineered to ensure minimal latency for our customers. We are not just going for high-end corporates but also competing in mass-market areas. Generally speaking, things work and all our current sites are all connected to the grid."

The vast majority of this data use is for social media (things like TikTok and Instagram) as 60% of the population is under 20 years of age. There is also e-commerce and ride-hailing services: "There are two reasonably popular services (like Uber) and a number of food delivery services. The latter are pretty popular and we've been working with them from the beginning. There's also a lot of music and video streaming focused on the higher-end youth market."

"This is the fifth country I've lived in on the continent and I'd say that Luanda is a pretty sophisticated city. There's a lot of money here, although of course, there are fairly wide inequalities of income. Obviously things are very different outside of the major cities."

Africell has taken the view that it will "put in fibre where we need it and can't co-locate with others. There's no need to reinvent the wheel when we can use other fibre operators." The mobile market leader Unitel has a pretty substantial fibre network and ITA (owned by Namibia's Paratus) has also completed a significant fibre network in the country. The latter has recently extended its network to the country's Cabinda enclave and Lundh is looking forward to launching there shortly. In addition, Government-owned MS Telecom and Angola Telecom have also built fibre networks.

Angola's telecoms law specifies that carriers have to be able to offer co-location but for example, a lot of mobile sites were not built with another client in mind.

Angola's telecoms market is undergoing a tremendous upheaval because the current President (who has just been re-elected) has been addressing 'patronage' issues. Africell's licence came from the re-running of a licensing process. The majority owner of the initial winner Telstar (which had never run a mobile operation before) was General Manuel Joao Carneiro.

In July last year the Government took back the ownership of Movicel, which had been sold again to the "friends" of the then Government without a bidding process. Since then it has gone through numerous cycles of management, with last CEO leaving only months ago.

Finally, the Government stripped the former President's daughter Isabel dos Santos of much of her wealth, including her shareholding in the privately-owned Unitel. Both she and General Dino Nasciemiento (her Father's political ally) each had a 25% share of the company that the Government has now taken possession of.

The Government has announced a privatization for many Government assets, including Sonangol (which owns MS Telecom), of which initially 30% will be sold. In January of this year it announced that it had raised about US$1.6 billion from the privatization programme. It will be interesting to see whether it will sell majority or near majority stakes in Movicel and Unitel to international companies.

In Brief

Safaricom Ethiopia has announced the start of a 'large-scale customer pilot of its network' in the country's second largest city, Dire Dawa. Issuing a statement regarding the development, the company said that this initial pilot forms part of its phased city-by-city regional network rollout and 'rigorous' services tests which will build towards a national commercial launch.

Equatorial Guinea is at risk of interruption to internet services due to unpaid bills to bandwidth suppliers, reports Ecofin. The country's vice president has tweeted that there are delays in the transfer of funds between Central Bank of France, Central Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and state-owned network management firm Gestor de Infraestructuras de Telecomunicaciones de Guinea Ecuatorial (GITGE). Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said: 'If the Central Bank of France does not authorise GITGE transfers via the BEAC for the payment of optical fibre in the country, in two weeks Equatorial Guinea will be without internet.'

Vodacom Financial Services has announced that they have launched VodaLend Cash Advance on their VodaPay Super App... . MTN Sudan has announced the implementation of a new Data analytics and AI Solution powered by LigaData.

People: MTN Group has announced the appointment of Christian Bombrun as their new CEO for Digital Platforms... SYSPRO has announced Jaco Maritz as the global CEO while co-founder Phil Duff will be stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Jaco will drive the business strategy and vision while overseeing the daily operations of the company... Kunle Awosika, a Microsoft veteran and Africa expert assumes the position of Managing Director for Microsoft's Africa Transformation Office (ATO). Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas - digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises, and startups.

Kenya: African digital payments provider DPO Group Kenya has received official approval from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) in the country. The National Payment System Act requires all PSPs to undergo a rigorous license application process in order to provide payment services in Kenya.

Nigeria: PalmPay (https://PalmPay.com/), a fintech innovator aiming to make digital payment more accessible and flexible, announced that it has reached 10 million users in Nigeria. This represents a doubling in its user base within just six months and puts its customer numbers in the same league as major institutions only 3 years after the company launched in the market.

AMLD Africa (https://bit.ly/3AvIECg), a free Machine Learning conference, makes it possible for anyone in Africa to learn about AI with world-class speakers and entities. or their first edition, AMLD Africa was able to present a truly comprehensive platform that included academics from Stanford, the University of the Western Cape and EPFL, corporates from IBM, Google, entrepreneurs and even the Assistant Director of the UNESCO. 3000 participants from all over the continent (50 African countries) were able to contemplate a true picture of AI, a picture where every entity was able to add its colour to make the whole as accurate as possible. If you too are a motivated and passionate AI enthusiast, you can embellish this year's painting by clicking here (https://bit.ly/3R60MKl) to apply for a talk or a workshop.

Nigeria: The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that it has increased the international termination rate (ITR) for voice services paid by overseas telecoms carriers for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria to USD0.10 per minute. The new rate will take effect on 1 September 2022 and has been set in US dollars (USD) to enable Nigerian operators to receive an increasing rate in Nigerian naira (NGN) terms to accommodate devaluation. It repeals the previous ITR decision which came into effect at the start of this year and set the rate at USD0.045.

Namibia: NoPBX, South Africa's own locally developed cloud PBX-over-GSM solution, has expanded its services to Namibia.