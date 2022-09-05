Kenya: Orengo Exudes Confidence That Supreme Court Judgement Will Be Fair

Siaya — Siaya Governor, James Orengo has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the Azimio la umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga that the just concluded general elections were bungled.

Orengo, who is Odinga's lead counsel in the petition challenging the declaration of deputy president, William Ruto as the president elect at the same time called on Kenyans to maintain peace as they wait for the outcome and even after the court delivers its judgement.

He was speaking at St. Catherine Yogo Catholic church in east Ugenya location in Siaya where he joined other worshippers for a Sunday service. He was accompanied by his wife, Betty, East Ugenya MCA elect, Fred Omoro and West Ugenya MCA elect, Andericus Oduor Odongo.

"We want peace to prevail tomorrow during and after the judgement and as ODM and Azimio coalition, we are confident that the verdict will be fair" he said.

He said that they expect the supreme court to agree with them that the elections were not fair and that the IEBC chair used foreigners from Venezuela to hack into the IEBC system and interfere with the results.

"The court will prove that Raila Odinga was denied victory by mercenaries from Venezuela" said the Siaya governor.

Orengo at the same time hailed president Uhuru Kenyatta for keeping off politics during the electioneering period and even during this period that the country was waiting for the judgement. - Kna