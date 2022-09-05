Kenya: Churches Hold Special Prayers Ahead of Supreme Court Verdict

4 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi Kenya — Churches under the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) are holding special prayers for truth, justice, and peace as Kenyans await the verdict of the presidential petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto's victory at the Supreme Court.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is among petitioners who want Ruto's victory nullified on grounds that the vote was tilted in his favour by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

NCCK General-Secretary Reverend Cannon Chris Karanja has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion before and after the verdict is delivered.

"We appeal to Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion... And let us not speak words that will affect our relations with each other since we will remain neighbours, after the elections have been concluded," he said.

