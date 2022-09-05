Kenya: Ruto Leads Kenya Kwanza Brigade in Prayers Ahead of Supreme Verdict

4 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto and other leaders from his Kenya Kwanza alliance were in Nakuru Sunday, for prayers as the country awaits the judges' verdict on his victory.

The Supreme Court is Monday expected to deliver its verdict on a consolidated petition challenging Ruto's victory following the August 9 presidential election in which Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed was rigged in his favour.

A hearing on the petition concluded Friday before the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome retreated to evaluate evidence and prepare a verdict.

Ruto was attending an inter-denominational church service at Lamudiarc High School Grounds, Nakuru County.

He was accompanied at the church service by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kivutha Kibwana and Musalia Mudavadi among others.

