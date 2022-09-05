South Africa: City of Cape Town Clamps Down On Attacks Against SAPS, Municipal Staff During Violent Taxi Unrest

4 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

The City of Cape Town is offering up to R100,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in attacks against any SAPS member or City of Cape Town employee, or the destruction of any City-owned or related infrastructure in the unrest and violence in Nyanga's public transport sector.

"You can either continue to tolerate it and by tolerating it, enable it further. Or you can draw a line in the sand and say nobody can be above the law," said City of Cape Town councillor JP Smith in response to the violence, arson and intimidation during the unrest in Nyanga's public transport sector over the past two weeks.

Several SA Police Service (SAPS) officers have been shot and vehicles have been set alight.

On Friday night, 2 September, two offduty SAPS officers were shot and injured in Ikhwezi Park, Khayelitsha,...

