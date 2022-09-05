Namibia: Swapo Erongo Leadership Retain Their Positions

4 September 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Swapo coordinator for Erongo region Daniel Muhuura and information and mobilization Laina Shapange retained their positions at the party's regional elective conference held at Karibib on Saturday.

Claudius Ikera, the current information and mobilization for Walvis Bay Urban constituency, was elected to the newly created position of regional treasurer. He will have to relinquish his constituency post.

The Erongo region conference is one of those where no Cabinet minister was elected to represent the region at the party's upcoming congress.

The conference elected the regional governor Neville Andre, Enesia Brand, Petrus Ntoni and Hendrina Gebhard as their central committee candidates.

Neville Andre, Laina Shapange, Claudius Ikera, Anna Nangolo, Lazarus Shangombe, Martha Shuumbwa, Phillip Munenguni, Helena Tsibes, Olivia Kawina and Stephanus Haikali will represent the region at the upcoming congress.

The election was presided over by Hoaes Fillemon from the office of the party's secretary general.

Leaders assigned to the region were Utoni Nujoma, Derek Klazen, Rebecca Ndjoze-Ojo, and Eveline Tauyele-Nawases.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X