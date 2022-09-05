Namibia: Swapo Erongo Leadership Retain Their Positions

Swapo coordinator for Erongo region Daniel Muhuura and information and mobilization Laina Shapange retained their positions at the party's regional elective conference held at Karibib on Saturday.

Claudius Ikera, the current information and mobilization for Walvis Bay Urban constituency, was elected to the newly created position of regional treasurer. He will have to relinquish his constituency post.

The Erongo region conference is one of those where no Cabinet minister was elected to represent the region at the party's upcoming congress.

The conference elected the regional governor Neville Andre, Enesia Brand, Petrus Ntoni and Hendrina Gebhard as their central committee candidates.

Neville Andre, Laina Shapange, Claudius Ikera, Anna Nangolo, Lazarus Shangombe, Martha Shuumbwa, Phillip Munenguni, Helena Tsibes, Olivia Kawina and Stephanus Haikali will represent the region at the upcoming congress.

The election was presided over by Hoaes Fillemon from the office of the party's secretary general.

Leaders assigned to the region were Utoni Nujoma, Derek Klazen, Rebecca Ndjoze-Ojo, and Eveline Tauyele-Nawases.