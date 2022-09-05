Ugandan High Commission in India Takes Part in Rotary Cancer Run

The Uganda High Commission in New Delhi, India on Sunday led a group of Ugandans in India to take part in the Rotary annual Cancer Run in New Delhi- India.

The team was led by the deputy head of mission, Margaret Lucy Kyogire who applauded the diaspora for participating in the noble cause to raise funds to build bunkers which will house the modern cancer screening and testing machines at Nsambya Hospital.

Amb. Kyogire reiterated that the High Commission stands in solidarity with this initiative in response to an appeal by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo to have Ugandans abroad mobilised to take part in the run.

She drew the Ugandans in diaspora's attention to the severity of cancer in its final stages and encouraged them to go for periodic medical examinations owing to the fact that cancer can be detected, treated and managed before it advances to its deadly stages.

The Ugandan community conveyed a message of gratitude to the staff of the High Commission for inviting them to participate in the Cancer run and pledged to continue supporting this noble cause.