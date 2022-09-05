Africa: Ethiopia - Facts and Figures January - June 2021

press release

In the first half of 2022, the humanitarian needs remained unfortunately immense in Ethiopia.

As part of our neutral and impartial humanitarian response, we have adopted a countrywide approach to address the most urgent needs in conflict-affected regions including Amhara, Afar, Somali, Oromia, as well as Tigray. In all of these regions, we work closely with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, our privileged partner. In order to carry out our humanitarian mission, we also maintain a dialogue with all parties to the conflict and other actors, as it is crucial for our acceptance and access to affected people and to have a constructive exchange of views on humanitarian issues, including on the need to respect international humanitarian law.

During this six-month period, we were able to organise more than sixty flights to Mekelle and seven land convoys, delivering much-needed humanitarian assistance in Tigray, including medical supplies. Meanwhile, we continued our important humanitarian response in other regions such as Amhara, Afar, Oromia and Somali. For instance, more than 65,000 households have received assistance from the ICRC with seeds that was complemented by cash for agricultural supplies such as fertilizers and tools.

In the following pages, we invite you to discover our water system rehabilitation programme in Lalibella. In the Oromia region, our multi-purpose cash assistance helps families affected by conflict to meet their basic needs and rebuild their lives. You will also learn how, with the aim of protecting the pastoralist and semi-pastoralist communities' livestock, more than 1.6 million domestic animals in the three regions of Afar, Oromia and Somali were vaccinated against common animal diseases.

Furthermore, 20,000 pastoralist households in Somali and Oromia regions received two rounds of animal feed to protect their livestock from the impact of the drought. Wolde tells the terrible story of how his car was hit by an explosion on the road on his way home from work, leaving him with an amputated leg. Sexual violence is never the survivor's fault. Unfortunately, many survivors are ashamed to seek medical attention for fear of being stigmatized by the community. You will learn more about our response to ending this stigma.

