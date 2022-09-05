Ethiopia: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer's Travel to Ethiopia

2 September 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer will travel to Ethiopia and the region September 4-15. He will press for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the start of peace talks.

In addition to meetings with Ethiopian government and African Union officials, Special Envoy Hammer will meet with civil society and political actors representing different regions of the country to discuss how best to promote efforts towards a lasting peace, security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia. The United States is committed to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

