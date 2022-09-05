Uganda: Museveni Gives Kampala Bomb Victims Sh1bn

At least 57 families of the victims of last year's bomb blasts in Kampala have received a total of shs1 billion from President Museveni.

Bomb blasts rocked Kampala in November 2021 when suicide bombers detonated bombs at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue.

Earlier in October, another blast had gone off at a pork eating place in Komamboga.

Altogether, the three blasts killed five people and left over 50 including police officers injured.

On Sunday, the State House Comptroller, Jane Barekye handed over shs20 million to each of the families who lost loved ones during the blasts and ssh10 million to each of the injured.

Those who received the money included police officers and civilians during a function held at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

"President Museveni commiserates and sends condolences to the families that lost loved ones during the blasts. The president also sympathizes with those who were injured during the unfortunate incidents. Today I have brought his message condemning the acts of terrorism that brought this effect to you and made the country lose innocent Ugandans," Barekye said.

The State House Comptroller said it is unfortunate that the blasts killed some people but also left many others with permanent injuries on their bodies, noting that these acts are barbaric.

"I can see some of you lost loved ones and sole bread winners whereas others have lost different body parts and can no longer without support. The president is sending his sympathies."

The victims pose for a group photo with police commanders and State House officials.

Barekye said by giving the "small" package to the victims, the president is not compensating them but rather seeking to ensure they can be able to have something to help them out.

"The president has decided to send this small package as a way of showing his sympathy. Use this financial condolence to rebuild your lives. Do just eat it or use it in any way but invest it so that you can be able to look after your families."

The Police's Crime Intelligence Director, AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira who represented the Inspector General of GP, John Martins Okoth Ochola said in response to the attacks, security arrested several suspects who have since been arraigned before courts of law and remanded.

"We thank the president for his continued guidance to the police force in the conduct of our operations as he closely follows our work. We appeal to Ugandans to cooperate with us in this long fifth to defeat all forms of criminality in our country," AIGP Brig Ddamulira said.

Victims speak out

Speaking to Nile Post Fred Katongole, a police officer who was injured during the blast at the Central Police Station said the blasts hit his legs and arms.

"I am recovering well and this money will help my children return to school well but also look after my family. Whereas the force has been looking after me in terms of feeding, this money will supplement that," Katongole said.

Miimu Ssebunya, another police officer injured during the blasts says on the fateful day, he was seated at the quarter guard waiting to be deployed and heard a blast.

"In a few minutes, my gun and walkie-talkie had deserted me. My left arm and leg were badly hit and blood was oozing out. I blacked out and regained consciousness while in Mulago,"Ssebunya said.

He however noted that he has been able to receive treatment and is currently doing well.

"This money has come in just in time. It will help me look after my family."