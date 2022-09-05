Somalia: Interior Minister Meets With Independent Border Commission

The Minister of Interior Ahmed Moalin Fiqi a held meeting with members of the Independent Border and Federal Commission in the office today.

Abukar Sheikh Abdi Ibrahim, the chairman of the committee shared with the minister a report on the committee's work on the implementation of the Federal system.

The demarcation and information of the local councils, as well as the country's border situation, also dominated the agenda of the meeting in Mogadishu.

The team presented a detailed report on the issues to the minister, including the current obstacles and how they want to help the ministry to carry out the constitutional tasks.

The Minister welcomed the newly elected chairman of the committee and other members, and asked them to speed up their activities, saying that his ministry gives importance to the border issues that concern the country.

Fiqi said his office keeps an eye on the good relations with the neighboring countries and encouraged the committee to hasten the completion of border relations policies.