Uganda: Police Retrieve Five Bodies From Collapsed Quarry in Kajjansi

Five bodies have been retrieved from the rubble of a quarry that collapsed and buried people on Saturday in Kajjansi.

In the incident that happened at Nganjo LC1, Namulanda Ward, Kajjansi town council in Wakiso district on Saturday evening, a Isuzu Forward that had gone to load crushed stones was trapped under the rubble together with its occupants and other workers at the quarry.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, a total of five bodies have so far been retrieved from the rubble.

"The deceased have been identified as Nsumba Abdu 35 years, the driver of motor vehicle registration number UBL 456T Isuzu forward who had gone to load gravel at about 1700hrs at the stone quarry," Owoyesigyire said.

He named the other deceased as Kagwa Ronald, 30, Kasule Vicent, Irumba Junior 24 years, and Lubogo Posiano 39 years all casual labourers.

According to Owoyesigyire, the bodies were retrieved by the police excavator that was deployed to help dig the rubble in a bid to try and save the people who had been trapped under.

"The deceased's bodies have been taken to the Mulago City mortuary for postmortem as inquiries continue."

He however urged members of the public in the surrounding area to avoid moving to the quarry as it is currently a threat to the lives of those occupying it.