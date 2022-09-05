Africa: Rabat to Host Totalenergies CAF Super Cup On Saturday, 10 September

Rabat, the city that hosted the successful TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, will host the 2022 edition of the TotalEnergies Super Cup on Saturday, 10 September 2022.

Kick-off is 20h00 local time/ 19h00 GMT/ 21h00 Cairo. The math will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The TotalEnergies Super Cup Final 2022 will be played by two Moroccan clubs, Wydad Athletic Club - winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and RS Berkane - TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions.

This is Wydad's fourth final, they go level with Raja Casablanca for the most Super Cup Final appearances for a Moroccan team.

No country has had more different clubs reaching the Super Cup final than Morocco (6) in addition to Wydad Casablanca, Raja Casablanca, RS Berkane and Maghreb FEZ, they have also had FAR Rabat and FUS Rabat ending as runners up.

Background Information on hosts :

Cairo has hosted the CAF Super Cup Final on six occasions - more than any other city, followed by Casablanca (three times) and Doha.

Past Super CAF Super Cups with teams from the same Country

The first occasion when two teams from the same country met in the CAF Super Cup Final was on 16January 1994 at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa in what was officially the second addition of the trophy when Egyptian giants Zamalek and Cairo neighbours Al Ahly played against each other.

In that 1994 CAF Super Cup final, Zamalek, the 1993 African Club of Champions Club Winner defeated their countrymen and city rivals Al Ahly the 1993 African Cup Winners Cup Champions 1-0, Ayman Mansour scored the games only goal in the 86th minute for Zamalek.