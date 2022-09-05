Rwanda Out of CHAN 2023

3 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Carlos Ferrer's Amavubi have missed out on qualification to the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals for the first time since 2016 following Saturday's shock 0-1 defeat to Ethiopia at the fully-packed Huye Stadium which hosted the first international football match since its completion in July.

Striker Dawa Hotessa scored the lone goal of the game that separated the two sides to give Ethiopia the lead through a well-taken free-kick after 22 minutes of the game after his teammate was fouled outside the penalty area for which defender Ally Serumogo was booked.

Rwanda struggled to find the back of the net during their goalless draw in Dar es Salaam last week and Ferrer started Jacques Tuyisenge up front as a possible solution to his side's goal drought.

However, the striker failed to manage at least a shot on target and the Ethiopian defense proved too compact for him to penetrate prompting Ferrer to introduce Bertrand Iradukunda as his side pushed to get an early equalizer but the duo failed to find the net.

Skipper Haruna Niyonzima pushed for an equalizer before half time as he fired home a shot from close range but the ball went above the crossbar.

As teams came back from halftime break, Ferrer introduced Fred Muhozi to replace Arsene Tuyisenge who failed to make an impact in midfield on his national team debut, despite impressing in the league so far this season.

Despite the substitutions, the team struggled to create chances that would lead to a goal against the Ethiopians whose defense looked stable until full time.

The result came as a revenge for Ethiopia who missed out on the qualification to the CHAN finals twice against the same Rwandan side.

Algeria will host the eighth edition of CHAN finals set for January 8-31 next year.

