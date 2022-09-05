Somalia: Former MP Appointed to Advisor Position

Ex-MP Mohamed Hassan Ibrahim (Qoone) was appointed to be the adviser on regional government relations for the president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The president picked Qoone to advise on the country's federalization process, which Villa Somalia said gives special priority to attain the goal.

This Presidential Decree No. 29 came into effect on Sunday, September 4, when it was published in the official gazette of the government.

The presidency does not broadcast such nominations, as usual, however, Villa Somalia's social media wing made the announcement.