Kenya: We'll Live to Fight Another Day-Babu Owino

Nairobi — Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino seems to have resigned to fate, hinting that Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has lost the petition in which he wanted President-Elect William Ruto's victory nullified.

"BABA you will forever be my Hero. They played you all along. It was a LONG CON. We live to fight another day," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court was set to issue a verdict on Raila's petition at midday on Monday, after concluding hearings of a consolidated petition that wanted to have Ruto's victory nullified.

Ruto was declared winner of the August 9 presidential election after defeating Raila who was trying his luck for the fifth time.

Both Ruto and Raila have pledged to respect the court verdict.

"Tomorrow (Monday), the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on the Presidential election petition. Because we are a country that adheres to the law, we will equally respect the decision of the court. That is how we will be able to have an all-inclusive country. There is no bigger or lesser Kenyans, all Kenyans are equal before the law," Ruto said.